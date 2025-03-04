Snippets from local salons

Conversations and the community

In a day, Sekar attends to 20-odd customers, who predominantly come in for haircuts and shaving. While this is the usual scene on weekdays, customers come in for facials, bleaches, hair spa, and massages on weekends. “Massages are in high demand. People are still grappling with their fast-paced lives. Customers sit with rigid shoulders, carrying the weight of everyday lives. I make sure I talk to them, calm them down, and make them feel relaxed. But come Monday, all the relieved stress sits like a monster on the shoulders again,” he explains. The clients talk to him about their family problems, work struggles, and personal secrets. “My chair becomes a confession box for them,” he adds. Sekar continues that over time, he has become more than a barber. The low charges are probably why his customers return to the salon. He says, “ I take Rs 150 for a haircut and shave.”

Beyond his salon work, Sekar also extends his services at deaths. This practice also comes with a set of prejudices. Arul Mani, a hairdresser, has to close his shop the entire day when he goes to deaths. “They (the customers) say it is a bad omen, and I would pass on the bad luck to them. Because of this, I lose that day’s pay,” he laments, adding, “I am also in such a situation that I cannot deny this work. My sincerity towards my service is the same everywhere — be it my shop or the place of death.” For all the respect he holds for his craft, society does not return it in equal measure. The rhythmic snip of scissors, the sound of water spray, murmurs — nothing makes the job at deaths any different. “I do not give it much of a thought. I am here for the love of the art — haircut — and the bills I have to pay. However, some individuals praise me,” he says.

A client sitting on a wooden chair with shaving cream slathered on his beard says, “I have been coming here for 15 years. Arul does not just cut my hair; he knows me well.”