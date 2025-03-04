Spilling secrets of success

Hari acknowledged that team spirit and bonding helped the team play as a unit and this came in handy for the side to retain its Under 19 crown. “We gelled as a team really well, we know how to back each other. I feel the ability of my team to be able to stick through with each other really helped us to be able to play as a unit and achieve satisfying results. The final was really intense, especially considering that they (Chengalpattu) were the best opposition we faced throughout the season. We had our nervous moments, especially during the end, but we managed to sail through,” said Hari.

Self belief has been one of the reasons for the team’s brilliant show as it helped them give their best at crucial junctures. “The toughest match of the tournament was the final, where knocking off those final 28 runs was the real tough deal and gave us some real tense moments. But we came out with flying colours because of our self belief,” he shared.

There were many notable performances from the Coimbatore players, but the stand out one was that of Thashish. “We’ve had consistent performers throughout the season, but the credit I would like to give the most would be our team’s prime bowler, Thashish Kannan. His ability to bowl long spells and give us the required breakthroughs whenever needed, and to be able to chip in with the bat whenever required was something really special,” he said.