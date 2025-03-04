The guide to please rose gods

Anyone with even the tiniest inclination toward growing plants has, at some point, tried their hand at roses. And most of us — let’s be honest — have failed spectacularly, except for those lucky few who must have secretly bribed the rose gods. So, what makes these divine beings so hard to appease? And why do our roses act like moody aristocrats that refuse to thrive unless conditions are just perfect?

Let’s break it down

Sun: Loves bright light 3-4 hours of intense direct noon sun.

Water: Go easy — less is more, touch the soil to see if the soil has dried between waterings.

Soil: Regular potting mix works, keep it vermicompost rich.

Temperature: Cool to moderate 10-25ºC.

Fertiliser: Hungry plant! Feed every 3-4 months. Also, once in a month add humic acid when the plant is new from the nursery.

Common problems

Low flowering: It mostly happens because of less sunlight. Ensure bright sunlight but of lower temperatures. So wait for the winters to get the most out of this plant.

Black spots (The mood killer)

Ever seen your rose leaves covered in dark patches? That’s Diplocarpon rosae, a pesky fungus that weakens the plant and makes it shed leaves like it’s constantly in autumn.

Fix it: If only a couple of leaves are affected, snip them off and do not let them hit the soil — fungus spreads fast! If it’s taken over, grab a fungicide (chemical or organic). Also, watch the watering; damp conditions make this problem worse.