Exploring the Sambar spectrum: Regional variations and recipes

There’s something about a hot plate of sambar-rice, a generous drizzle of ghee on top, and a side of crispy chicken fry or vendakka fry that takes us straight back to our school lunch breaks — elbowing friends for the last bite while debating whether Tamil Nadu mess sambar was superior to Udupi-style sambar. Some of us are purists, sticking to our grandmother’s recipe, while others (like me, fully prepared for judgment) have a soft spot for the slightly sweet Karnataka sambar. A little jaggery with my dosa? Absolutely.

South Indians claim sambar like it’s their birthright, and rightfully so — it’s on every menu, in every home, and probably running through our veins at this point. But what if I told you that there’s a myth that suggests this beloved dish was actually invented for a North Indian king?

Legend has it that in the 17th century, King Shahaji of the Thanjavur Maratha dynasty wanted to whip up a batch of amti dal, a Maharashtrian staple. The problem? Kokum, the usual souring agent, was nowhere to be found. So, like any good cook on MasterChef, he improvised — swapping in tamarind instead. The result? A rich, tangy lentil stew that was allegedly served to his cousin, Chhatrapati Sambhaji, inspiring the name sambar (or Sambhache Ahar — Sambhaji’s food).

A fun story, sure. But is it true? Hard to say. Food historians argue that sambar, or at least its huli (spiced tamarind-lentil stew) equivalent, existed in Karnataka long before Shahaji’s kitchen experiments. So, while we can appreciate a good royal origin tale, south India was probably already simmering up versions of this dish before a Maratha king took the credit.

The great sambar debate

Every South Indian state has a different take on sambar, and every household swears theirs is the best. They’re all correct, of course, because every mother’s sambar is objectively the best. At the end of the day, sambar isn’t just a dish - it’s a personality trait. Whether you like it thick or thin, tangy or sweet, one thing is for sure: there’s no wrong way to eat it.

For those of us who aren’t bound by generational bias, let’s take a quick tour of the sambar spectrum — plus, a few recipes to try at home from the natives.