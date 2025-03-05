Giving sound a shape

Music is an art that flows freely, is impossible to hold, and leaves its imprint on the soul. But what if music could be seen, sculpted, and given a tangible form? This is the question that sculptor Yoshie Nanno, along with musicians Ritsu Okuda and Reiko Furuichi, has set out to explore in sound and form with Secret of Sound, an Indo-Japanese collaboration that transforms melodies into three-dimensional art. Hosted in Lalit Kala Akademi, this exhibition bridges cultures and traditions.

One song, one sculpture

For Yoshie Nanno, the journey of translating sound into sculpture began three decades ago in India. “I was in India in 1996, in Shantiniketan. I wanted to express something here. Music is the centre of art and culture. The idea was there 30 years ago, but I started in 2017. From 2022, I started printing out 3D models and making sculptures from wood,” she says. Her work in this exhibition takes inspiration from raga Bhairav. Using looping techniques inspired by the esraj (a string instrument), she creates sculptures that reflect the tonal structures of the raga. The swirls and twists of her designs mimic the movement of sound waves. The artist sees a connection between Japanese and Indian philosophies of sound. “The folk tunes of both countries are similar,” she says.