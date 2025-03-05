Kilambakkam bus terminus commuters risk lives crossing GST Road due to delayed foot over bridge

CHENNAI: It has been 14 months since the inauguration of Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) in Kilambakkam, but hundreds of commuters are putting their lives at risk while crossing the GST Road in front of the terminus due to the lack of a foot over bridge (FOB).

Fortunately, no fatal accident has been reported on this busy stretch, which carries over 1.2 lakh vehicles daily.

However, speeding vehicles pose a constant threat to pedestrians arriving at KCBT from Urapakkam railway station or those disembarking from buses heading to Chennai on the other side of the GST Road to reach MTC bus terminus at KCBT. Commuters from KCBT also cross the GST road to access share auto-rickshaws plying from the other side of the road.

Vehicles descending the Vandalur flyover ramp at high speed endanger pedestrians in Vandalur - Urapakkam section of GST Road.

Although Kilambakkam police have been deployed to assist with pedestrian crossings, their presence is often insufficient during non-peak hours, say commuters.

Sharing her experience, S Varalakshmi, a resident of Otteri, said, “Whenever I travel to Tiruvannamalai, I face challenges on the GST Road to access the KCBT. Police assist us during peak hours, but even then, it takes nearly 10 to 15 minutes to cross the road.”

Another commuter, S Manikandan from Tambaram, said, “Crossing the road has become a nightmare. People standing near the bus stand are often invisible to vehicles coming from Urapakkam side.”