Tamil tales for tiny tots

A mother reading a board book to her nine-month old baby, Bink — this is how the 1994 family-comedy film Baby’s Day Out’s first scene unfolds. Bink loves the book so much that he has given it a nick name, Boo Boo. Bink’s mother cherishes these moments and holds them dearly, as she spends most mornings and afternoons at work, away from her child. Well, this is a common practice in the west — to start reading to the kid early. “This habit helps children understand their language, roots and culture from a very young age. This also promotes a better and deeper bonding between parents and the child,” says Nivethitha J, founder, Emmozhi Publications.

Creative library for crawlers

In India, the practice of reading story books to infants is not popular. But grandparents take on the role of storytellers. They sit with their grandchildren on verandahs and share stories of history, valour and morals. “Over time, I noticed that grandparents find it difficult to narrate new or English stories every day. For them to refer to books, there are many regional story books, but there was a gap in finding board books for kids,” she notes.

Board books, which are vibrant and heavily illustrated, are designed to be durable — even safe for children who tend to chew on them. They aid early literacy, develop vocabulary, enhance critical thinking, and improve motor skills. Despite their many benefits, most board books in the Indian market focus on the English alphabet, animals, birds, and phonics. “During Covid I wanted to buy board books for my one-year-old. I found plenty of English books available but none in Tamil,” she observes.