A loophole that lets perpetrators go free

On February 11, the Chhattisgarh High Court overturned a ruling by a Bastar sessions court that had convicted a man, arrested in 2017, of sexually assaulting his spouse so severely that she died from physical injuries caused by the attack. He had been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for ten years. Upon appealing the conviction and taking it to the High Court, the accused was cleared of all charges, specifically those under Sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural sex) and 304 (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

Justice Narendra Kumar Vyas, citing IPC Section 375 which legally defines rape, issued a verdict stating that "If the age of wife is not below age of 15 years then any sexual intercourse or sexual act by the husband with his wife cannot be termed as rape as such absence of consent of wife for unnatural act loses its importance." The term “unnatural sex” is outdated and not inclusive, but in this case refers specifically to the man forcing his hand into the deceased’s rectum. Before she passed away, the victim had made a declaration recorded by an executive magistrate that she had experienced physical illness due to the assault.