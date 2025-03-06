Drapes, Detail, and a Dash of Heritage

A handloom sari isn’t just clothing — it’s couture with a conscience, heritage with a heartbeat. The right weave doesn’t just drape; it sculpts, flatters, and tells a story stitched in silk and spun in gold. It’s the kind of timeless elegance that doesn’t chase trends because it is the trend — equal parts old-money sophistication and effortless allure. And as Chennai gets ready for Tari — The Loom, an exhibition that brings India’s finest weaves to the city, it’s time to step into a world where every thread is a brushstroke, every motif a masterpiece, and every sari a legacy in motion.
A quiet hum fills the hall as stall owners carefully unpack yards of fabric, smoothing out folds, adjusting displays, and stepping back to admire the colours and weaves that will soon find new homes. There is a sense of anticipation, of stories waiting to be shared — not just through words, but through every delicate motif, every piece of heritage brought to life.
Organised by the Crafts Council of India, Tari is more than just an exhibition — it is a tribute to the artistry of Indian weavers, a celebration of the sari’s timeless charm, and a chance to take home a piece of history. To be held on March 7 and 8, the event brings together 31 curated collections from master weavers, artisans, and designers who are reimagining traditional weaves for the modern wardrobe. From rare Kinkhab brocades to breezy organza florals, from revival temple sarees to naturally dyed handloom wonders, every stall at Tari tells a story — one spun with tradition, innovation, and an unbreakable love for the loom.
Among them are Vidhi Singhania, Abhilasha Trivedi, and Mariyam Khatri, each bringing their own distinct vision to Tari’s rich collection of textiles.
Vidhi Singhania, whose label is synonymous with regal Kota Doria and Banarasi saris, describes the philosophy behind her work: “My saris stand apart for their exquisite craftsmanship, deep-rooted tradition, and timeless appeal. Each piece is a tribute to India’s rich handloom heritage, blending artistry with contemporary elegance.” She emphasises the geometry in her designs, from the structured grids of Kota Doria to the intricate brocades of Banaras. “Shapes and geometry have always influenced my design philosophy — checks, diamonds, zigzags, and waves all find their way into my weaves, creating a harmonious blend of precision and artistry.”
For Abhilasha Trivedi, founder of Woven Traditions in Lucknow, authenticity is paramount. “We make a conscious effort to keep the originality of Chikankari intact, ensuring every piece remains entirely handmade. Artisans are given the time and resources to continue working on intricate Mughal motifs and complicated stitches that have been abandoned in favour of quicker manufacturing methods.” She recalls a particular sari that left a lasting impression: “There was this one piece — pure georgette, blending Chikankari with Parsi Gara work. It turned out even more beautiful than we had imagined. A French designer bought it, and while I was happy it found a good hand, a part of me still prays that my pieces don’t sell!” she laughs.
Mariyam Khatri of BANANA Labs takes a modern, minimalist approach to block-printed saris, blending sustainability with contemporary aesthetics. “Our ‘Crossroads’ sari is one of our most special pieces — it symbolises the way different paths in life cross, creating meaningful connections. The intersecting lines in its design represent these chance moments, much like how each customer who wears it forms a unique bond with our brand.” The sari even caught the attention of actor Dia Mirza, who wore it, further reinforcing its story of serendipity. “Just as strangers become friends and small moments shape our journeys, this saree represents life’s unexpected crossroads.”
And these are just three voices among Tari’s 31 collections — each with its own story, its own craft, its own legacy to share. With a room filled with weaves that have been centuries in the making, Tari — The Loom is more than just a shopping experience. It is a chance to witness the legacy of Indian textiles unfold before your eyes, to meet the hands behind the craft, and perhaps, to find that one sari — the one that speaks to you, that moves with you, that becomes a part of your own story.
Tari, a collection of exclusive saris and textiles from looms across India, will be held on March 7 & 8 at Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels (formerly Chola Sheraton), from 10 am to 7 pm.