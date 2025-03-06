Drapes, Detail, and a Dash of Heritage

A handloom sari isn’t just clothing — it’s couture with a conscience, heritage with a heartbeat. The right weave doesn’t just drape; it sculpts, flatters, and tells a story stitched in silk and spun in gold. It’s the kind of timeless elegance that doesn’t chase trends because it is the trend — equal parts old-money sophistication and effortless allure. And as Chennai gets ready for Tari — The Loom, an exhibition that brings India’s finest weaves to the city, it’s time to step into a world where every thread is a brushstroke, every motif a masterpiece, and every sari a legacy in motion.

A quiet hum fills the hall as stall owners carefully unpack yards of fabric, smoothing out folds, adjusting displays, and stepping back to admire the colours and weaves that will soon find new homes. There is a sense of anticipation, of stories waiting to be shared — not just through words, but through every delicate motif, every piece of heritage brought to life.

Organised by the Crafts Council of India, Tari is more than just an exhibition — it is a tribute to the artistry of Indian weavers, a celebration of the sari’s timeless charm, and a chance to take home a piece of history. To be held on March 7 and 8, the event brings together 31 curated collections from master weavers, artisans, and designers who are reimagining traditional weaves for the modern wardrobe. From rare Kinkhab brocades to breezy organza florals, from revival temple sarees to naturally dyed handloom wonders, every stall at Tari tells a story — one spun with tradition, innovation, and an unbreakable love for the loom.