Four of family injured in fire due to gas leak in Chennai

CHENNAI: Four mFour family members suffered burns in a fire caused by a gas leak at their Kovilambakkam home on Wednesday morning. Muniasami (75), his wife M Rani (70), their daughter R Shanthi (45), and her son R Ajith Kumar (25) sustained over 30% burns and are receiving treatment at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

The fire ignited when Shanthi turned on the stove, igniting leaked gas. Neighbours rescued them, and police confirmed their condition is stable but requires close monitoring.