Tamil Nadu school bus helper held for sexually assaulting five-year-old

CHENNAI: The Chengalpattu district police on Wednesday arrested a bus support staff at a private school for allegedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl, two days back, on her way back home from the educational institution.
A senior official said that one Murugan (50) was arrested based on a complaint filed by the child’s family. The incident happened on Monday evening when the children from the primary school were returning home.
The child is usually the last among the 20 children to get off the bus, police said. Taking advantage of the absence of other children, Murugan allegedly sexually assaulted her in the moving vehicle.
After going home, she complained of feeling unwell to her parents who took her to a private children’s hospital, after which she was referred to the Egmore children’s hospital.
After medical examination, the doctors and parents got to know of the incident and immediately alerted the police.
After preliminary investigation, cops from the Chengalpattu All Women Police Station (AWPS) arrested Murugan from his home at Madha Kovil street.
The senior police official said that the child had been under medical observation and has now recovered.
“There is already a standing order that schools should ensure that a lady staff is present in vans while taking girl children. We have also asked the schools to strictly follow it. After investigating the lack of safety measures, appropriate action will be taken against the school,” said a senior official from the directorate of private schools.
Standing order mandates lady staff on school vans
