CISF to recruit 50,000 personnel in three years

CHENNAI: The CISF will be recruiting around 50,000 more personnel over the next three years to cater to the growing demand for the security agency’s services, its Director General RS Bhatti, IPS, said on Thursday.

Addressing the media ahead of the agency’s 56th Raising Day, Bhatti said recruitment of 31,000 personnel is under way and that the agency’s strength would increase by 10% every year.

CISF provides security to 359 vital installations, including 68 airports, Delhi Metro Rail, 103 power plants, 18 nuclear installations, 14 seaports and others across 25 states and five union territories. The agency currently has a staff-strength of 2 lakh personnel.

Indicating a complete revamp of the organisation to “match the best in the world”, Bhatti said they were developing domain experts in cyber security, data science, aviation security, anti-drone solutions, fire management and weapons and tactics.

Other measures include setting up an internal quality control unit for aviation security, a security road map for all the country’s ports in line with the stringent International Ship and Port Facility Security Code (ISPS), upgrading its curriculum and modernising its classroom training, and incorporating tech measures like full-body scanners, biometric facial recognition and X-ray scanners.

To a question about investigation into persistent bomb hoax calls at airports, Bhatti said they have built strong public communication units and improved response time to give assurances to the public. On the friction between CISF staff and airport passengers, he said the agency is focusing on soft skill training and every complaint is being taken seriously.