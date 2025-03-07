Scuffle breaks out between BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, police over NEP drive in Koyambedu

CHENNAI: A scuffle erupted between BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan and police personnel near MGR Market in Koyambedu on Thursday when the former started gathering signatures from the public in support of the New Education Policy and the three-language policy.

When police said Soundararajan and other BJP functionaries did not take prior permission to conduct a signature campaign, she told police that they were not staging any demonstration or agitation but getting signatures from the public in a peaceful manner. Police insisted that they should disperse, but Soundararajan refused, leading to a scuffle between her and police for a few hours.

“Why are so many police personnel surrounding me? Am I a terrorist? Why are you preventing me from getting signatures from the public? We did not engage in any agitation or demonstration. We are just peacefully getting signatures. I will move from this place only after getting signatures from the public,” Soundararajan told the police personnel.

Later, police allowed her to gather signatures.

Speaking to reporters after that the former Telangana governor (Soundararajan) said the DMK government was afraid of the BJP’s signature campaign and was actively trying to prevent it.