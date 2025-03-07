Tambaram corporation presents Rs 50.61 crore surplus budget for 2025-26

CHENNAI: The mayor of Tambaram City Municipal Corporation (TCMC), Vasanthakumari Kamalakannan, presented a Rs 50.61 crore surplus budget for the financial year 2025-26 on Thursday. As per the budget document, the corporation had an income of Rs 1,139.30 crore against an expenditure of Rs 1,088.69 crore, resulting in the surplus of Rs 50.61 crore.

Among the key highlights of the budget is the proposal to establish five artificial turf play fields across the five zones at a cost of Rs 4 crore. In an attempt to ease traffic congestion along the GST stretch, the budget earmarks Rs 10 crore for the construction of a multi-level parking facility, taking a leaf out of the Chennai corporation.

To support civil service aspirants and students pursuing higher education, a high-tech library with state-of-the-art facilities will be set up at a cost of Rs 3 crore. Additionally, Rs 3.74 crore has been earmarked for setting up gymnasiums in parks, while Rs 10 crore has been allocated for developing new parks and playgrounds in open space reservation (OSR) lands across all five zones.

A pink park, exclusively for women, will be developed at a cost of Rs 1 crore. A food street is also planned for Rs 4 crore, while bus stops will be renovated with additional infrastructure at a cost of Rs 3 crore. A pet crematorium will also be established at a cost of Rs 2 crore, according to the budget announcement.

In the education sector, Rs 1 crore has been allocated for setting up smart classrooms in corporation schools.

To create a database of OSR lands, a drone survey will be conducted. A WhatsApp chatbot will be developed at a cost of Rs 20 lakh to facilitate communication between residents and the corporation.