CM Stalin launches QR-aid system in autos

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin on Friday launched a new QR code-based assistance system, introduced by the Greater Chennai Police, in auto-rickshaws and rental cars to enhance the safety of drivers and passengers, especially women and children.

In the first phase, the unique and customised QR codes for 88,859 auto rickshaws and share autos plying in city limits, including those linked to aggregator services like Uber, Ola and Rapido, have been generated.

The QR codes will be pasted behind the driver’s seat in every auto rickshaw. Passengers could scan these codes and in case of emergency, they could press the SOS option that will pop up on the mobile phone when scanned. This will send real-time information, including the location and details of the vehicles, including that of the owner, to the control room of the police.

Police sources said the real-time location will help in swift deployment of nearby patrol teams for help, especially during night times. Apart from pressing the SOS option, the system will also have the option to dial 112 to reach the emergency control room to seek help immediately.

Moreover, a release from the government said the Greater Chennai Police is also implementing an initiative to integrate the in-app emergency service options available in applications like Uber, Ola and Rapido with its control room. This will enable any SOS alert raised from any of these applications to be immediately shared with GCP’s control room.

When asked about the difference between this initiative and the existing Chennai police SOS mobile application, GCP Commissioner A Arun told the media, “The existing application only sends emergency notification to the control room, while the new initiative will send more details, including the location, contact details of the driver and the passenger.”