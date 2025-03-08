Jayshree Vencatesan becomes first Indian to win Ramsar award for Wetland Wise Use

CHENNAI: Jayshree Vencatesan, co-founder of Chennai-based Care Earth Trust, has become the first Indian to be honored with the Ramsar award for 'Wetland Wise Use', a globally recognised accolade celebrating contributions to the sustainable management of wetlands.

She is one of the 12 women changemakers in the world of wetlands as announced by the Ramsar secretariat in Geneva on the eve of International Women's Day on Friday. There were three groupings, Jayashree was recognised under 'wise use of wetlands' category.

Jayashree is known for her decades-long dedication to preserving India’s wetlands, particularly the Pallikaranai Marsh in Chennai. Her journey in conservation began with a modest $350 and a resolve to protect India’s marshlands, often dismissed as “wastelands”.

Her work documenting the biodiversity and ecological significance of Pallikaranai Marsh brought wide attention to its role in flood mitigation and as a haven for over 337 species of flora and fauna. Leading an all-women research team, she has not only safeguarded wetlands but also mentored a new generation of female conservationists.