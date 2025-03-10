Around 6.9K TNHB flats in Ennore lie vacant amid pollution concerns

CHENNAI: Right opposite the site proposed for the controversial expansion of Ennore Thermal Power Station (ETPS) in Ernavur, in the northern end of Chennai, stand 33 identical 13-storey buildings, comprising 6,877 tiny flats, built for Rs 1,168 crore by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) for the urban poor.

Although the work on the flats got over in 2022, they still remain vacant. While officials cite the pending “electrical and water supply” works as the reason for the lack of occupancy, questions have been raised about the rationale in planning such a huge project at a place that has long been in focus for environmental concerns. These flats, expected to accommodate around 30,000 people, were meant for resettling poor families living in core city areas on objectionable poramboke lands.

When TNIE visited the flats, signs of deterioration were already apparent. Cracks on wall surfaces were noticed at multiple places. Workers were carrying out patchwork on the exterior walls. Inside many apartment units, white cement was used to plaster cracks.

Apart from the choice of the site, the fact that TNHB built these under PMAY-U (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban) is unusual since the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) is the nodal agency for the scheme. TNHB may have pitched in for PMAY-U in a few places, but the board taking up a project of this scale is rare, if not being the first such instance, officials said.