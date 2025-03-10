Commuter face hardship as train services suspended between Chennai Beach, Tambaram

CHENNAI: Hundreds of passengers faced hardship on Sunday as the train services between Chennai Beach and Tambaram were suspended from 5am to 4.20pm.

The stations, including Chennai Beach, Egmore, Guindy, St.Thomas Mount, and Tambaram, witnessed jam-packed crowds since the morning.

The Tambaram bus stand too faced huge crowds as the introduction of an additional 25 buses by MTC ahead of train cancellation remained inadequate. The worst affected were those who reached Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore and Tambaram stations by express trains. Commuters said they were forced to spend Rs 300 to Rs 400 for cab services.

Meanwhile, A M Chowdhary, Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, conducted a high-speed trial run on the newly laid broad gauge line between Chennai Beach and Egmore. The 4.3 km new line was laid as part of the proposal to develop Tambaram as a new terminal for the Chennai city.