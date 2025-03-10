Lakshmikanthan’s Timeless Frames: A Journey Through Tamil Cinema’s Golden Era

A cinematic time capsule

Sharing some anecdotes, the curator says, “The movies were shot in colour, but the print media was still printing in black and white. Hence, the pictures displayed here are black and white.” In Lakshmikanthan’s career, there was only one double exposure image of Sridevi from the movie 16 Vayathinile. “We don’t know why it shot like that. But it is the magic of Lakshmikanthan sir,” he adds.

A diverse set of images are on display — from innocence to violence, comedy to companionship, habits to beliefs, and candid to posed. All these themes are coupled with Thirukkural. For example, a shot from the 1981 movie Tik Tik Tik where Kamal Hassan plays the role of Dilip, a photographer. In the image, the actor is seen striking a pose, holding cameras and magazines while descending the stairs. The Thirukkural printed on this photo is Kural 236, which translates to ‘Appear with fame if you must appear; or else it is better to not appear at all’.

The idea behind this, according to Nirmal, is: “These images are lyrical and poetic in the sense that when you look at them, a sense of emotion and action is conveyed. There is a hint about what is happening just prior or what is to come just after. And it’s all encapsulated in one single frame. And I thought the Thirukkural does something very similar in just seven words. Each of the couplets compresses a significant amount of meaning into it.”