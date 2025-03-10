Man arrested after strangling woman to death for calling off relationship in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old man strangled his ex-lover, a married woman, after she ended their relationship. According to the police, he lured her to a secluded spot near Guduvanchery on March 3 and killed her.

The Thazhambur police arrested him on Saturday after tracing his location using his cellphone. Based on his confession, they recovered the woman’s decomposed body from the crime scene.

According to the police, the accused, Kumaresan, who got married three years back, was in a relationship with S Selvarani (38) of Nallambakkam, near Vandalur. She was working as a housekeeping staff at an apartment complex where Kumaresan was a resident.

The two had known each other for five years. A few months back, Selvarani stopped speaking to Kumaresan, but he continued to harass her by calling her. On March 3, Selvarani left for work but never returned home and her husband filed a missing person complaint. While analysing her call records, investigators discovered that her last call was with Kumaresan. They arrested him from his residence on Saturday.