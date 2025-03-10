Patriarchy and its effects on Indian men

The term “male loneliness epidemic” has gained traction not only in the West but in India too. There are two sides to this coin. There is the way that the existence of widespread male loneliness is being used to promote regressive and especially misogynistic (although also casteist, homophobic, transphobic, communal — you name it) actions, under the guise of “traditional values”. The suicides of married men are being weaponised by anti-feminist activists and organisations to further their cause. There is also the flipside: that the antidote to male loneliness ultimately lies in the deconstruction of the patriarchal order, not its upholding.

A feminist, intersectional politics of care gently and intelligently brings male loneliness into its sphere of impact. At least two of the three men in the cases mentioned here would still be alive if they had been taught, for instance, that virginity and caste are social constructs (as intersectional feminism teaches). The third may still be alive had a functional understanding of equality within marriage been a part of India’s socio-cultural milieu, which it starkly is not. Male loneliness is real, and tied to patriarchal stoicism and fear of vulnerability.