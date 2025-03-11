A Month of Final Exams, Festivals, and New Beginnings

A new year begins. You set your goals and resolutions — personal and professional. The first month goes by, and you start to settle back into your comfort zone. But then comes March. For professionals, it is a month when targets are closed. A financial year comes to an end. But it is also a month that has a myriad of things going on — festivals, fasts, feasts, exam pressure, and vacation planning. Ten days into the month, CE talks to Chennaiites about why this month holds utmost importance in their lives.

Growing up, this was the month when forming and maintaining a routine became crucial — preparing for the final exam, pulling all-nighters to understand quantum mechanics, and nursing writers’ calluses from solving math problems. But amid this stress, Holi brought in the much-needed respite with a burst of colours. And just like that, March redeemed itself, balancing its misery with its joys.

Even in 2025, this feeling resonates with many school students. “My exams always fall the day after or before Holi, and I am always in a dilemma whether to pack my waterproof colours or stationery box. Moreover, the exam stress monster is real. It sits on my shoulders, reminding me to study. I am in my 12th grade this year. Holi is on the 13th, and I have an exam on the 14th. I only hope the photo on my hall ticket and my face match,” laughs Kiru Deepa, a school student.