A Month of Final Exams, Festivals, and New Beginnings

A new year begins. You set your goals and resolutions — personal and professional. The first month goes by, and you start to settle back into your comfort zone. But then comes March. For professionals, it is a month when targets are closed. A financial year comes to an end. But it is also a month that has a myriad of things going on — festivals, fasts, feasts, exam pressure, and vacation planning. Ten days into the month, CE talks to Chennaiites about why this month holds utmost importance in their lives.
Growing up, this was the month when forming and maintaining a routine became crucial — preparing for the final exam, pulling all-nighters to understand quantum mechanics, and nursing writers’ calluses from solving math problems. But amid this stress, Holi brought in the much-needed respite with a burst of colours. And just like that, March redeemed itself, balancing its misery with its joys.
Even in 2025, this feeling resonates with many school students. “My exams always fall the day after or before Holi, and I am always in a dilemma whether to pack my waterproof colours or stationery box. Moreover, the exam stress monster is real. It sits on my shoulders, reminding me to study. I am in my 12th grade this year. Holi is on the 13th, and I have an exam on the 14th. I only hope the photo on my hall ticket and my face match,” laughs Kiru Deepa, a school student.
The March mayhem does not end when you finish your boards. You go on to college, enjoy your college life the first two years, and things get serious in March of the last semester. Campus placements. Akshayaa RK, a final year BBA student, rues, “My final year’s project is a study on the impact of service quality on consumer satisfaction, and I am spending all of my awake time researching and gathering data. I also have a lot of assignments due this month. Each of these assignments has a tight deadline of just five days. To add to the stress, campus recruitment is on, and I’m trying to make the most of this opportunity. And not to forget, my final semester exams are starting at the end of this month!” Whoever said adulting was going to be easy?
Life begins here. Finding a job is your ultimate goal as a new adult. Companies open their doors this month. Sariga S, an HR recruiter, shares that March is a schedule-packed month because companies start their hiring processes. She explains, “This is the month when HRs and talent acquisition companies affiliate with colleges for filling their vacant posts. A job fair is conducted where the HRs have to convince students to join their respective companies — they prepare presentations and pamphlets and bring in people to promote their company and attract the student population. There are many niche companies these days, and students are also updated on the industry needs and their wants.”
Amid all this, let’s not forget that it is also the time to plan for your summer vacation. While these were planned by parents when we were kids, now it is your chance to plan that trip to Manali or Bali to de-stress and energise. Valliammai shares, “March is a month of tight deadlines for me and my kids. It is the month when I wrap up my work by 6 pm, stop sending my kids to all those extra-curricular activities and skill classes after school hours, and sit with them to help prepare for their finals. We study every day, even on the weekends. Additionally, we save for a family trip that helps us relax and calm our minds.”
When families plan vacations, the travel agents’ offices are abuzz because they have to plan trips in less than a month. “Earlier, people planned a trip three months in advance. Nowadays, everything is instant. Earlier, it was mostly summer and winter vacations or holidays in between months. But now, the travel activity has evolved. Enthusiasts plan trips to celebrate something or someone, weekend trips, workations, or just because they want a change of environment,” says Swarna Rekha, a travel agent. In closed planning, it is difficult to obtain visas and match the client’s budget and all needs. She adds, “Moreover, climate change plays a key role for people to travel between April and June. They want to escape the summer in our country and enjoy something cool. They also want a trip because of all the (financial) year-end stress that is accumulated.”
While travellers are busy planning getaways in March, CAs are buried under balance sheets, tax filings, and last-minute client requests. Vikas Patwa, a practicing CA, says, “The financial year-end on March 31st is a critical period requiring planning, time management and prioritisation. It involves managing compliances such as time-barring tax assessments, advance tax computations, filing updated or revised income tax returns, GST reconciliations, and conducting year-end audits.” For him, the biggest challenge is “Managing resources and their allocation based on prioritisation of clients. All the closures have to be done before the deadlines, and none of the clients can be omitted,” he adds.
On the contrary, March can also be all about precision, collaboration, and preparedness. “It’s a month of intense focus, where every detail matters, and efficiency is key. With deadlines looming, March is about staying ahead, managing multiple priorities, and setting the stage for a smooth audit process,” adds Neerav Patwa, senior manager, finance controller, Chargebee Technologies Pvt Ltd.
Merry in March: March also welcomes Ramadan, which teaches humans how to handle different opportunities in life. This year, after a long time, Ramzan has fallen during the entire month of March. “Fasting in March comes with an added responsibility because it is a month of writing final exams and tackling scorching heat. We believe that during the month of Ramzan, things become easy for us because we get that spiritual and emotional strength to handle and juggle more. It is a training process for us to handle situations better throughout the year,” explains Arva Kadi, a PR professional. For Christians, this is a month to observe Lent.
Well, staying ahead is all that motivational speakers preach. Anitha B, a tuition teacher, abides by it. With the schools closing in March and kids going for summer holidays, she plans her lessons on new skills and talents. “Once the kids are done with the exams, I conduct cooking, stitching, and crochet classes so that students can develop a hobby. After a gap of a week, they come for these extra classes. I take this month and the week’s break to plan.”
These skills help adults as well as they rely on them for extra income. Tulsi, an auto-rickshaw driver, says, “With March, summer is at our doorstep. People usually don’t travel much or if they do, they opt for cabs. Since I don’t know how to drive a car, nor do I have a license, I stitch clothes and sell. Being a woman, you should have various sources of income and skills to keep money flowing.”
March is a month that tests many. You revisit your goals, strategise your growth, and make the most of your living. For those who have navigated the challenges of this month, it serves as a testament to their strength, grit, and determination. For those who are on their chosen, well-structured path, this is the time to reflect, shift gears, and reach newer heights. And for some others, it is just another month. So, what does March mean to you?