AI in Journalism: Balancing Innovation with Integrity

What is almost everywhere yet invisible, shaping what you read, watch, and trust? What can unearth the truth in seconds — or fabricate a lie just as quickly?

The answer is artificial intelligence.

In journalism, AI is both a revolutionary tool and a disruptive force. It powers news algorithms, generates reports, and even crafts entire narratives. Yet beyond the fear, AI also offers promise, making reporting faster and more efficient. The real question is, how can journalism make use of this power without compromising its integrity?

At the MOP Vaishnav College for Women Journalism Conclave 2025, this very question dominated discussions. Journalists from various organisations gathered on Monday to examine AI’s impact on newsrooms, the growing crisis of misinformation, and the battle for audience attention.