AI in Journalism: Balancing Innovation with Integrity

What is almost everywhere yet invisible, shaping what you read, watch, and trust? What can unearth the truth in seconds — or fabricate a lie just as quickly?
The answer is artificial intelligence.
In journalism, AI is both a revolutionary tool and a disruptive force. It powers news algorithms, generates reports, and even crafts entire narratives. Yet beyond the fear, AI also offers promise, making reporting faster and more efficient. The real question is, how can journalism make use of this power without compromising its integrity?
At the MOP Vaishnav College for Women Journalism Conclave 2025, this very question dominated discussions. Journalists from various organisations gathered on Monday to examine AI’s impact on newsrooms, the growing crisis of misinformation, and the battle for audience attention.
A future in flux
Contrary to concerns about AI threatening journalism, Ram M Sundaram, assistant editor, Times of India, took an optimistic view. “I think the future is good. Journalism hasn’t faced any threat. IT is the most affected sector. Banking is next.”
However, Anto T Joseph, resident editor - TN, The New Indian Express, shared, “I don’t think a single technology can replace journalism. AI is still in a primitive stage. It can be a threat to entry-level jobs like sub-editors and proofreaders.”
The panel ‘Flame Wars, Eyeballs, AI: Navigating the Digital World’, moderated by Vidya Padmanabhan, assistant professor at the college, explored how AI enhances journalistic processes. Indira Balaji from The Federal, pointed out a fundamental limitation, saying, “AI needs to be told specifically what needs to be told.” While AI can assist in reporting, it lacks editorial judgement — an instinct that remains firmly human.
The digital news landscape is flooded with misinformation, and algorithmic changes have altered news distribution. Ram explained, “Facebook prioritised content from family and friends. It pushed down the viewership of news sites further. That is a problem.” Anto offered a sobering perspective on the pressures news organisations face. “The need to produce fresh content puts immense pressure. It’s a rush against time. It’s also probably leading to sensationalism and misinformation.” He described the current state of newsrooms as one of “trial and error,” where no single formula guarantees success.
The challenge is further complicated by agenda-driven content. Anto said that while journalism is often considered the fourth pillar of democracy, he feels that India functions more like a tripod. He also refused to categorise agenda-driven content as journalism, while Indira maintained faith in journalistic integrity. “No news organisation puts fake news online. With the haste to publish, the pressure is there. But at some point, you need to know how to draw the line.”
Reinventing journalism
The panel also examined how newsrooms are adapting to the digital age. Ram observed that shorts and reels are effective at “breaking the news, but not breaking down the news.” Meanwhile, Anto challenged the notion that attention spans have declined entirely. “People do binge-watch. If the content is engaging, they will watch it.”
With rapid technological change, ethical considerations in journalism have never been more critical. Stanly Johny, international affairs editor at The Hindu, reminded journalists of their core responsibility. “In journalism, facts are sacrosanct. We are chasing facts.” He cited cases like that of Ben Bradlee who was criticised for his failure of checking a Pulitzer Prize winning article, and Rukmini Callimachi, who was accused of fabricating quotes. Journalists must also be accountable, he added. “It’s important that you protect your sources. You need to hold yourself accountable. We have to apologise if we have made any mistake.”
In his keynote address, Shiv Aroor, senior journalist and author, shared, “We have to make sure to enslave the machines,”. He warned that while AI can accelerate news production, it “cannot read between the political lines.”
The conclave concluded with a valedictory address by Sashi Kumar, chairman of the Asian College of Journalism, reinforcing the need for ethical journalism in an AI-driven world. TNIE was the print partner of the event.