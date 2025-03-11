Four years after promise of pucca homes, Irular families still living in huts in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: On March 6, Mariammal Babu (50), a woman from the Irular (Scheduled Tribe) community, died at her hutment near Sriperumbudur without realising her dream of living in a permanent house promised to her around three years ago by the Kancheepuram district administration.

Mariammal is among the 11 Irulars who have died without realising their dream of setting foot inside a permanent house despite getting land allotted to them with a promise of permanent houses at least three years ago. With the Kancheepuram district administration, which has been blamed for the inordinate delay, finally beginning the preliminary construction work earlier this month, the families are hoping for swift completion of the construction without further delays.

Since November 2021, at least 80 Irular families living in temporary structures near waterbodies across Sriperumbudur have received pattas from the state government. This came with an assurance of permanent houses to be built under multiple schemes for STs.

However, they continue to live in their huts without access to electricity, basic sanitation and in the constant fear of getting bitten by snakes and bugs. During monsoon, as water levels rise, they are forced to abandon their homes and relocate to relief centres.

The land titles have been given at two villages: Mannur, near the office of a global logistics firm, and in Katrambakkam, at an existing colony of houses for Irulars, near the Chembarambakkam Lake’s western tip.