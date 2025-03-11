On a faster lane: Chennai's new parking policy proposes major changes for workplaces, schools

CHENNAI: The new parking policy for the Chennai Metropolitan Area, which was released on Wednesday after the final approval of the state government, calls for employers with over 100 employees to come up with a solid travel demand management plan to "stop letting everyone drive their own cars to work".

The aim is to encourage shared rides, public transport and even walking or cycling. This means employers will have to track where you live, how you get to work, what vehicle you use and even when you travel. This data is meant to help employers provide better shuttle services to metro stations, suburban trains and bus stops.

A parking management unit will be set up under CUMTA (as a special purpose vehicle or a division) to prepare parking management and implementation plans, recommend parking pricing and enforcement of parking strategies; and give regular recommendations for improvement. It is to be headed by a dedicated officer reporting to CUMTA.

The new policy suggests the introduction of a 'proof of parking' that validates the availability of at least one off- street parking space, for future registration of vehicles as a long-term measure.

Area level parking management plans are to be created, as part of the new policy, which takes into account entire neighbourhoods for demand assessment and designating parking spaces. Earlier, sources said, parking management was done at the street-level, which often resulted in unregulated spill-over to adjoining streets.