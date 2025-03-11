Two-year-old girl falls to death from staircase in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A two-and-a-half-year-old girl died after she accidentally slipped through the railings of a circular staircase and fell from the fourth floor at an apartment in Manimangalam on Sunday.

According to sources, the deceased, B Arudhra, was the daughter of Balachandran and Vidhya. The couple also has an eight-year-old daughter. Balachandran works in Telangana and would come home once a month.

On Sunday afternoon, Vidhya, with her two children, was coming down the staircase after collecting the clothes spread out for drying on the terrace. Arudhra, who was climbing down ahead of her mother, slipped and fell through the railings onto the ground and sustained severe head injuries.

Vidhya, who rushed down, also slipped and fell, fracturing her leg. The child was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where she was declared dead. Vidhya has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. The Manimangalam police have registered a case of unnatural death in this regard.