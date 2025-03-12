10 Pachaiyappa’s College students held for hurling stones at train in Chennai

CHENNAI: In another fallout of inter-college rivalry, the Perambur GRP arrested 10 Pachaiyappa’s College students, including a 17-year-old boy, for allegedly hurling stones at an EMU train in which a group of Presidency College students were travelling on Monday.

Sources said that when the train stopped at Korattur station, some students of Pachaiyappa’s College who were present there started throwing stones at the compartments in which students of Presidency College were sitting.

However, nobody was injured in the attack, police said. Inquiries revealed that the attack was retaliation of a clash that broke out between two groups at Vyasarpadi Jeeva railway station on Friday.

When asked how the incident took place despite increased security after a student of Presidency died in a ‘route thala’ clash in October last year, a senior GRP official said police personnel are always present on the platforms of railway stations which have GRP stations. Smaller stations have cops monitoring them on a shift basis.

“The incident took place when there was no police personnel at the station,” a GRP source said.