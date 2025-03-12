Of clues, cues, and women in quiz

Nirupama, who has been quizzing on and off since school, says, “The quiz is an opportunity to shine light on women’s issues, and their achievements and discuss about women who have come out of heavy odds.” Believing that ‘It’s always better to ask than to answer’, she says that there also would be some fun questions that not many quizzers might know.

Jayashree expresses how she feels to be in the field by quoting the words of Golda Meir when she was asked how she felt being a woman Prime Minister. ‘I don’t know; I’ve never tried being a man. ’ Jayashree adds, “I haven’t felt either special or out of place. I have been asked why I declare myself as female in some written quizzes where they list the female toppers separately. I do it to hope to inspire more women to quiz.” While she hopes more women will engage in quizzing and experience the joy of cracking an answer, she also believes that the “camaraderie and team spirit” are the essence of quizzing.

Excited for the event, Jayashree says, “I haven’t ever had the honour of sharing the stage with Mrs Jayakumar, who was captain of the top team in her heyday. It is worth flying down from Calcutta for. And I teamed up with Nirupama at a QFI year-end event earlier, and we had such fun.”