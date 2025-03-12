Steering towards social change

In the early hours of March 6, the Madras Seva Sadan, Tambaram, was a catalyst of change. Twenty-odd auto rickshaws were parked in a semi-circle. Unlike the yellow and black ones, these were vibrant blue, red, orange and green spray-painted ones that carried brand names and logos. A board that read ‘Sisterhood- Let’s Goa Rickshaw Rally 2025’ was placed on the rickshaw’s hood.

Fifty-seven women from The Sisterhood Group, a UK-based organisation, dressed in khaki shirts, sat in the driver’s seat, with two other passengers. The rally, organised by The Sisterhood Group, in collaboration with Madras Midtown Round Table 42 (MMRT42) and Madras Midtown Ladies Circle 7 (LC7), went on a six-day trip to Goa to raise funds and press the need for girls’ education and skills training for women.

One ride at a time

The rally ended on Tuesday, after navigating through the curves and cuts in the cities such as Bengaluru, Mangaluru and more. “They (The Sisterhood) used their social media and avenues to raise funds. They are deploying those funds through us as an organisation. We would use the funds raised for the community,” mentions Satha Annamalai, immediate past chairman of MMRT42.