Get Ready For Your 'Balam Pichkari' Moment

There’s something about Holi that feels straight out of a Bollywood dream sequence. The kind where time slows down, colours explode mid-air, and you find yourself in the middle of a Ram-Leela scene, smearing colour on someone’s face as the music swells in the background. Or maybe you’re sprinting through a riot of pink and blue, feeling like you’ve stepped straight into Balam Pichkari, drenched, breathless, and high on the sheer joy of it all.

This year, Rang Barso 2025 is turning that Bollywood fantasy into reality at Island Ground. “It’s a massive celebration of colour, music, and energy,” says Praful Gandhi, the organiser behind the festival, who promises an all-out spectacle. “Expect organic colours, water splashes, high-energy DJs, and some surprise elements that will make this Holi unforgettable.”

A massive Holi party where the music never stops, featuring a power-packed lineup of DJs from across India, awaits you.