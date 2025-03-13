Hypothetical questions versus real issues

Last year, a hypothetical better-or-worse question made the rounds on social media, mostly in America. The question, posed to women, was: if you were in the woods alone, would you rather encounter a man or a bear? Most women responding to it chose bear over man, based on prior experiences with men and a well-substantiated resulting fear. At least one woman who had encountered a real bear in the woods said she would still prefer the hypothetical bear to the hypothetical man.

This week, reading about two troubling proposals by Indian politicians made on March 8, International Women’s Day (which is not a celebration but an observance), I briefly wondered whether there was a better-or-worse between them. One: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav announced that his state is crafting a death penalty provision for those involved in the forcible religious conversion of minor girls (we can make an educated assumption that this means minor girls of Hindu origin). The state already has an ironically-named Freedom of Religion Act, since 2021, that curtails conversion rights. Two: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Rohini Khadse published an open letter to President Droupadi Murmu, suggesting that each Indian woman be permitted to commit one murder without consequences (we can make an educated assumption that this means killing men in self-defence). The request was in light of rampant gender-based violence; she referenced World Population Survey’s findings that India is Asia’s most unsafe country for women.

It’s arguable that Khadse’s request is an intentional shock tactic to draw attention to gender-based violence, a pervasive concern across India. It could be seen as something out of a revenge fantasy — something that, were it on celluloid or in print, might be reviewed as having feminist underpinnings. But Yadav’s statement is out of a heteropatriarchal nationalist vision that is being built before our eyes, gaining steady ground over the last decade.