Pay Rs 2,000 per month, get pass to enjoy ride on any AC, non-AC MTC bus

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) will soon be rolling out Rs 2,000 monthly passes, which will enable pass holders to commute on all MTC services, including AC buses.

This coincides with the planned launch of 225 AC electric buses from May onwards. Currently, the Rs 1,000 monthly passes only allow travel on non-AC buses, such as deluxe, express, night services, and ordinary buses.

The decision was primarily driven by the growing demand from commuters travelling in the IT corridor, ECR, and western suburban areas, including Tambaram and Kilambakkam.

“The new pass will allow commuters to travel on all types of buses operated by the corporation, covering both city and suburban areas in neighbouring districts,” said T Prabhushankar, MD of MTC.

Currently, MTC’s fleet comprises 3,056 buses, including 50 AC buses that primarily serve Thiruporur, Siruseri Tech Park, KCBT, and other areas. These AC buses operate on routes such as Thiruvanmiyur-Central railway station, Broadway-Tambaram/Vandalur, Tambaram-Thiruvanmiyur, Broadway-Guduvanchery, Perambur-Thiruvanmiyur, and CMBT-Siruseri/Thiruporur.

MTC officials said the demand for AC bus monthly passes is currently limited to commuters travelling on the ECR and IT corridors. However, this demand is expected to grow significantly once the new AC electric buses are introduced. “Out of the 650 electric buses proposed to be added to the MTC fleet, 225 will be AC buses. This will likely lead to a substantial increase in the number of people opting for the Rs 2,000 monthly passes,” an official said.