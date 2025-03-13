The healing power of rituals

Paint. Fire. Prayer. Silence. A man, painted in patterns, steps forward — not as himself, but as a god. This is Theyyam, where devotion and art merge, carrying the burdens of his people.

Grief. Breath. Rhythm. Release. Women gather for Oppari, their voices rising, shaping sorrow into song. If Theyyam is the voice of gods, Oppari is the voice of grief. Grief does not arrive in silence here. It is shaped into poetry, and passed through generations.

But beyond spectacle and song, what do these rituals truly do? To practise, to perform, to mourn together — these are not just traditions but tools, shaping sorrow, steadying hearts, stitching the unseen wounds of the mind. Healing, not just through medicine, but through movement, memory, and meaning. Cristine Legare, a professor of psychology at The University of Texas at Austin, believes ritual is not just a relic of the past but an active force in well-being. The founder and director of the Center for Applied Cognitive Science (CACS), she studies the role of ritual in emotional resilience, public health, and behavioural change. Ahead of her lecture as part of the BALM-Sundaram Fasteners Lecure Series at Savera Hotel, she delves into the topic with TNIE.