The healing power of rituals
Paint. Fire. Prayer. Silence. A man, painted in patterns, steps forward — not as himself, but as a god. This is Theyyam, where devotion and art merge, carrying the burdens of his people.
Grief. Breath. Rhythm. Release. Women gather for Oppari, their voices rising, shaping sorrow into song. If Theyyam is the voice of gods, Oppari is the voice of grief. Grief does not arrive in silence here. It is shaped into poetry, and passed through generations.
But beyond spectacle and song, what do these rituals truly do? To practise, to perform, to mourn together — these are not just traditions but tools, shaping sorrow, steadying hearts, stitching the unseen wounds of the mind. Healing, not just through medicine, but through movement, memory, and meaning. Cristine Legare, a professor of psychology at The University of Texas at Austin, believes ritual is not just a relic of the past but an active force in well-being. The founder and director of the Center for Applied Cognitive Science (CACS), she studies the role of ritual in emotional resilience, public health, and behavioural change. Ahead of her lecture as part of the BALM-Sundaram Fasteners Lecure Series at Savera Hotel, she delves into the topic with TNIE.
In many cultures, rituals help communities cope with uncertainty and distress. How do you see rituals contributing to emotional resilience and psychological well-being?
Rituals, whether they involve prayer, meditation, or collective actions, are remarkably effective at reducing anxiety. They provide a sense of control and predictability, which is psychologically comforting. By offering socially sanctioned behaviours, rituals are authorised by the community, making their intentional practice a powerful tool for managing uncertainty.
Your research highlights how biomedical interventions often function like rituals themselves. How does this perspective reshapes the way we think about healing and medical practices?
Biomedical practices, such as taking a course of antibiotics, often have ritualistic elements. Recognising these elements can increase trust, compliance, and willingness to engage in recommended medical practices. Rituals in medical settings create efficiency, conformity, and coordination, which are essential for effective healthcare delivery.
You argue that rituals should not be seen as obstacles but as tools for behavioural change. Could you share examples where rituals have successfully been leveraged to improve health outcomes?
Absolutely. For instance, in Bihar, integrating religious practices like immediate breastfeeding with biomedical recommendations has shown positive outcomes. Rituals reduce anxiety, provide psychological comfort, and create a sense of community, enhancing both mental and physical well-being.
In Tamil Nadu, Oppari is a communal ritual that helps people process grief through music and shared sorrow. From a psychological standpoint, how do such traditions aid in healing?
Oppari, the poetic lament sung at funerals, helps families process grief collectively. It transforms mourning into a shared experience, reducing feelings of isolation. Such rituals are therapeutic, offering respect to the deceased and their families while fostering emotional healing through music and shared sorrow.
Another example from south India is the Theyyam tradition in Kerala, where performers embody deities and offer guidance. How do such embodied rituals contribute to mental and even physical well-being?
In Theyyam, performers embody deities, offering guidance and reassurance to communities facing uncertainty. These rituals create order, providing a sense of control in unpredictable times. Even though the embodiment is temporary, it gives people a feeling of being seen and valued, which is psychologically beneficial.
How can health policies become more inclusive of cultural traditions without compromising scientific integrity?
Health policies should study the coexistence of traditional and biomedical practices. Integrating traditional healers and religious leaders into healthcare systems can improve trust and compliance. Research is essential to understand cultural contexts and ensure interventions are effective and culturally sensitive.
Your research in Bihar suggests that Community Health Workers (CHWs) can benefit from understanding local rituals. How can this approach be applied in Tamil Nadu, where CHWs work closely with communities practicing diverse traditions?
In Tamil Nadu, CHWs can collaborate with local influencers, such as religious leaders and traditional healers, to build trust and support for health interventions. Understanding the cultural significance of rituals can help CHWs design more effective and culturally sensitive programmes.
You mention that rituals are motivated by averting risk and promoting health. Can you give an example of how biomedical interventions could be framed as rituals to improve acceptance and compliance?
For example, the act of taking prescribed medication at a specific time each day can be framed as a ritual. This creates a sense of structure and predictability, making it easier for patients to adhere to treatment plans. Framing biomedical practices as rituals can enhance their acceptance and effectiveness.
Many people consult both biomedical doctors and traditional healers. How do you see medical pluralism shaping the future of global healthcare?
Medical pluralism allows for the coexistence of multiple healing traditions, offering diverse pathways to well-being. By respecting and integrating traditional practices, healthcare systems can become more inclusive and effective, addressing the needs of diverse populations.
You propose that public health interventions should be designed with an understanding of local cultural ecologies. What practical steps can policymakers and health workers take to implement this?
Policymakers should allocate resources to document and understand local cultural practices. Collaborating with cultural and religious leaders can build trust and support for interventions. Research is essential to ensure that interventions are effective and do not cause unintended harm.
If you had to suggest a mindset shift for public health professionals regarding rituals and healing, what would it be?
Public health professionals should recognise that rituals are an essential part of human culture and psychology. Understanding the psychological, cultural, and social logic behind rituals can improve the effectiveness of health interventions. Rituals provide hope, agency, and predictability, which are crucial for healing and well-being.
