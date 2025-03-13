Yesteryear's creative playthings

The coconut itself was used after stripping it of all fronds, but to be that seems to be a very hard ball with which to play, with the added risk of it breaking open during play. Of course, coconuts are used to roll along both to amuse children and in South Indian wedding ceremonies when the bride and groom roll coconuts to each other after the wedding rituals are done. The perfect synchronisation while rolling the coconuts is believed to be a metaphor for their life together and the hope that no one, to use an allied phrase, drops the ball in the marriage.

Pieces of animal skin stuffed with soft material were another kind of ball. Mud or clay was shaped into balls and left to dry in the sun; it was sometimes even baked. These were particularly used in games like marbles, where small clay balls were common.

These conversations were fascinating in the sheer creativity of solutions that emerged as well as the fact that we take so much for granted today when stores are filled with balls of all sizes, colours, and types.

While the time to make these things has passed, it would be interesting to stop, take stock of how people thought creatively, using their hands, being inventive, using materials around, upcycling and recycling to create fun and play.

If you or someone in your family would like to share their stories please do write to me at vinita@kreedagames.com