Metro line from Poonamallee to Parandur to cost Rs 15,000 crore

CHENNAI: The detailed project report for the 52.94-km metro rail extension from Poonamallee to Parandur airport was submitted by Chennai Metro Rail managing director MA Siddique to additional chief secretary to government, Special initiatives Department, K Gopal.

Experts have recommended prioritising the section from Poonamallee to Sunguvarchatram in the first phase. This initial stretch will cover 27.9 km with 14 elevated stations, requiring an estimated investment of Rs 8,779 crore. The first phase is expected to play a crucial role in easing congestion in high-traffic areas and providing better transit options for residents and workers in industrial corridors, a release said.

This project, with an estimated completion cost of Rs 15,906 crore in total, will connect key industrial and residential hubs, including Chembarambakkam, Thandalam, Irungattukottai, Sriperumbudur and Sunguvarchatram, before reaching its final destination at the proposed greenfield airport in Parandur.

By integrating with the Kuthambakkam Bus Terminus and major highways, the project aims to provide smoother connectivity and reduce travel time. The entire project includes 20 elevated stations.

The metro rail extension will be integrated with the planned elevated corridor by the National Highways Authority of India between Poonamallee and Sriperumbudur, covering a stretch of 5.892 kilometres. This is expected to streamline construction, optimise costs and minimise disruption, according to the release.