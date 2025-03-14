TN Budget 2025|Thangam Thenarasu announces four-lane flyover to ease Velachery Bypass traffic congestion

CHENNAI: To ease the increasing traffic congestion on Velachery Bypass (100-Feet Road), the Tamil Nadu government has announced the construction of a new four-lane flyover connecting the bypass with Velachery Main Road.

The flyover, which will span three kilometers, will be built at a cost of Rs. 310 crore. Velachery Main Road and the bypass have been experiencing heavy vehicular pile-ups during peak hours due to increased traffic volume, encroachments on the service roads and lack of parking space for commercial establishments. Currently, an elevated four-lane flyover is being constructed for 3.2 km from Saidapet to Teynampet by the state highways in Chennai city.

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu disclosed this while presenting the state budget for 2025-26 on Friday. He stated that an elevated corridor extending three kilometers, will be constructed to connect Velachery Bypass with Gurunanak College on Velachery Main Road.

The proposed flyover primarily aims to decongest Velachery Bypass, Velachery Main Road, and other arterial roads. The construction cost per kilometer of the flyover is estimated at Rs. 103.3 crore. The project is expected to benefit nearly 7 lakh residents in Guindy and Velachery.

Similarly, a road overbridge (ROB) will be constructed at Korukkupet by the Greater Chennai Corporation in collaboration with Southern Railway at a cost of Rs 70 crore. The ROB will benefit around one lakh residents of Korukkupet and nearby areas.

The Finance Minister also announced that under the ‘Mudhalvarin Grama Salaigal Membattu Thittam’ (MGSMT) scheme, which aims to enhance road infrastructure in rural areas, 6,100 kilometers of rural roads will be improved at a cost of Rs. 2,200 crore in 2025-26.

Additionally, for the continuous maintenance of village panchayat and panchayat union roads, funds from the State Finance Commission Grants will be allocated, with Rs. 120 crore set to be released in 2025-26, the Minister added.