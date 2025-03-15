Balance your brew to keep your heart beating

For many of us, the first cup of coffee in the morning is essential to getting through the day. Did you realise, though, that coffee in the morning may be doing more than just waking you up? When taken in the proper form and at the appropriate time, moderate coffee consumption may have potential heart advantages, according to recent studies. Although coffee is frequently thought of as an energy enhancer, there is mounting evidence that it also has heart-healthy benefits. Let’s discuss the possible heart-healthy effects of coffee, how to choose the best option for your heart, and the ideal amounts to consume.
How coffee can benefit your heart
Coffee, many a time, is assailed for its caffeine content. But scientists say it might actually be more heart-friendly than anyone thought. For instance, the Cleveland Clinic says that moderate amounts of coffee intake reduce the risk of suffering from heart diseases.
However, moderation seems to be the key to enjoying the benefits linked to drinking coffee. Drinking too much coffee can lead to side effects that include increased blood pressure, heart palpitations, and sleep disturbances. Moderation is the key to enjoying your coffee for heart health.
According to the American Heart Association, coffee’s antioxidant properties, which include polyphenols, can help reduce inflammation and improve blood vessel function, which could potentially be beneficial to cardiovascular health.
What kind of coffee is good for the heart?
Not all coffee is created equal when talking about heart health. Brewed coffee is the most common but not the only form. The type of coffee you want is what matters in such cases.
Black coffee: Black coffee is considered to be the healthiest for the heart if it contains no added sugar, milk, or cream. It has more antioxidants and is without added fats and sugars that would readily precipitate weight gain or high cholesterol.
Espresso: This is another good option because it has a lot of flavour and fewer calories than most other caffeinated drinks. Even though it tastes very strong, it may be helpful in moderation for cardiovascular health because of its polyphenol content.
Cold brew: Another popular variant, cold brew coffee is typically smoother and less acidic than hot-brewed coffee. This could make it an easier option for those with sensitive stomachs or digestive issues while still providing heart-healthy benefits.
While creamers and sweeteners may make your coffee taste better, they add sugar and unhealthy fats that cancel out the potential benefits of the coffee. It’s best to enjoy your coffee black or with a small amount of milk for maximum heart benefits.
How many times should you consume coffee a day for heart health?
According to several studies and the World Health Organization, drinking up to three cups of moderate coffee daily could help lower the risk of stroke and coronary artery disease. Coffee, taken in moderate amounts — approximately 200-400 mg of caffeine a day — is generally associated with favourable effects on the heart.
Overconsumption, on the other hand, may cause increased blood pressure and irregular heart rhythms (arrhythmias), especially in sensitive individuals. Therefore, it is important to listen to your body and monitor how much caffeine you are consuming.
Moderate consumption of coffee can be a component of heart-healthy living for most people. Coffee has antioxidant effects that might reduce inflammation and improve blood vessel function. Health conditions must be considered before the consumption of coffee. Individuals who suffer from hypertension, arrhythmias, or sleeping disorders may not need to drink coffee, especially in high quantities.
Moderate coffee consumption, especially in the morning, could be beneficial to the heart; however, it should not be overindulged in. The key is maintaining a balanced diet, regular exercise, and proper hydration, and then enjoy your coffee in moderation to get all the heart health benefits.
Dr Arun Kalyanasundaram, chief cardiologist, Promed Hospital
While morning coffee may give you the energy to start your day, it can also work for your heart’s health if you consume it in moderation. Coffee is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, which may work to protect the body against heart disease, stroke, and other cardiovascular issues. However, its consumption should be in moderation: 1-3 cups per day. It will maximise benefits while avoiding other negative effects, such as high blood pressure. In any case, a balanced lifestyle, including good nutrition and physical activity, contributes to heart health. So enjoy that morning cup of coffee — and keep it in balance!