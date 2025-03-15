Balance your brew to keep your heart beating

For many of us, the first cup of coffee in the morning is essential to getting through the day. Did you realise, though, that coffee in the morning may be doing more than just waking you up? When taken in the proper form and at the appropriate time, moderate coffee consumption may have potential heart advantages, according to recent studies. Although coffee is frequently thought of as an energy enhancer, there is mounting evidence that it also has heart-healthy benefits. Let’s discuss the possible heart-healthy effects of coffee, how to choose the best option for your heart, and the ideal amounts to consume.

How coffee can benefit your heart

Coffee, many a time, is assailed for its caffeine content. But scientists say it might actually be more heart-friendly than anyone thought. For instance, the Cleveland Clinic says that moderate amounts of coffee intake reduce the risk of suffering from heart diseases.