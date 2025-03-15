Celebrating a future beyond classroom walls

The gates of MOP Vaishnav College for Women remained open even after college hours on Thursday. As students walk past the entrance and through the college’s atrium, moonlight spills on the college’s mascot, colourful lights highlight the MOP Hall of Fame, and the scattered photographs in the hallways remind them of various milestones the college has achieved.

Each brick of the campus tells a story, an experience to share. All these moments are relived at the 33rd College Day Celebration at the campus’s open-air theatre under a mystical moon and shining stars. “It has been a memorable journey of establishing an educational institution from a sapling to a massive tree,” said Manoj Kumar Sonthalia, secretary of the college.

True to his words, the college initiated with three courses in 1992 and today offers 17 undergraduate and seven postgraduate programmes, along with several research programmes. The college has recorded continual growth and is aiming to become a university. “We are an arts and science college now and would eventually like to become a university. In that process, we need to consolidate and grow, and now that is the action: consolidate our existing strengths to build a competitive edge. We want to become truly world-class in terms of infrastructure, pedagogy and research. That’s the focus,” shared the college principal, Archna Prasad.