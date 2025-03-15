Shades of Holi

Under the sweltering Chennai sun, the gathering loomed big in white t-shirts. As handfuls of gulaal were tossed into the air, a riot of purple and green enveloped the crowd. Children armed with water guns shrieked in delight, drenching anyone within range. Holi had begun at Island Grounds at Rang Barso 2025, hosted by Funcho.
For many, the festival is more than just colours — it’s a time of reunions and joy. “It’s fun, it’s colour, yelling, screaming, catching up,” said Sakshi, her face streaked with green. “The last time I saw some of these friends was for Dandiya night,” shared Smriti, smearing purple onto her friend’s cheek. She added, “Phones are aside, and we are fully present. That’s the best part — Holi restricts distractions.”
Holi celebrations across the country have evolved over the years. Roshni noted, “In Tamil Nadu, Holi isn’t as big as in the North, but we have our traditions. The night before, Holi is significant in some communities.” Sejal, who hails from Rajasthan, mentioned her hometown’s Gair dance, a Holi staple.
Beyond dance and tradition, Holi’s festive indulgences hold a special place. “Gujiya is a must!” said Sakshi. However, she also pointed out Chennai’s relentless heat. “Once you step outside, the sun makes you rethink all your choices.”
Meanwhile, Holi colours, while beautiful, come with risks. “I always apply coconut oil and sunscreen,” said Sakshi. Puneet said, “Since it is so hot in the city, there is a risk of sunburns also. Synthetic colours can cause allergies, so I try to use organic ones.”
Chennaiites are mindful when it comes to playing with colours, and most of them prefer dry Holi celebrations. “Water balloons are fun, but they waste too much water. It is important to balance traditions while also having environmental concerns,” he said.
In the joyous spirit, people can cross boundaries, posing a concern. While Rang Barso ensured safety, a general discussion among participants was about women’s safety. “Groping is so common. Sometimes, people get intoxicated and come and celebrate. Even though it is not allowed, without stricter restrictions, things like this can happen,” admitted Smriti, saying. “That’s why we prefer having male friends around. But everyone has to be respectful and consent is very important. A quick check before applying colours onto a stranger is not that difficult.”
The phrase Bura na mano, Holi hai (Don’t mind, it’s Holi) is often misused. Smriti said, “It’s a tradition, not an excuse. If it’s fun for you, it should be fun for others too.” Sejal shared her own experiences, “We get teased, followed — people cross boundaries and think it’s acceptable.” She believes more restrictions should be in place, stating, “Authorities should take better action against misbehaviour.” Sakshi echoed, “People forget boundaries. If we neutralise things, make respect non-negotiable, Holi can be safer for everyone.”
At its core, Holi is a festival of unity. It brings people from different castes, classes, and ethnicities together.
As Smriti said, “If people were more mindful of their behaviour, Holi would truly be inclusive. Be respectful — it’s really
that simple.”