Shades of Holi

Meanwhile, Holi colours, while beautiful, come with risks. “I always apply coconut oil and sunscreen,” said Sakshi. Puneet said, “Since it is so hot in the city, there is a risk of sunburns also. Synthetic colours can cause allergies, so I try to use organic ones.”



Chennaiites are mindful when it comes to playing with colours, and most of them prefer dry Holi celebrations. “Water balloons are fun, but they waste too much water. It is important to balance traditions while also having environmental concerns,” he said.



In the joyous spirit, people can cross boundaries, posing a concern. While Rang Barso ensured safety, a general discussion among participants was about women’s safety. “Groping is so common. Sometimes, people get intoxicated and come and celebrate. Even though it is not allowed, without stricter restrictions, things like this can happen,” admitted Smriti, saying. “That’s why we prefer having male friends around. But everyone has to be respectful and consent is very important. A quick check before applying colours onto a stranger is not that difficult.”



The phrase Bura na mano, Holi hai (Don’t mind, it’s Holi) is often misused. Smriti said, “It’s a tradition, not an excuse. If it’s fun for you, it should be fun for others too.” Sejal shared her own experiences, “We get teased, followed — people cross boundaries and think it’s acceptable.” She believes more restrictions should be in place, stating, “Authorities should take better action against misbehaviour.” Sakshi echoed, “People forget boundaries. If we neutralise things, make respect non-negotiable, Holi can be safer for everyone.”



At its core, Holi is a festival of unity. It brings people from different castes, classes, and ethnicities together.

As Smriti said, “If people were more mindful of their behaviour, Holi would truly be inclusive. Be respectful — it’s really

that simple.”