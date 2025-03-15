Veteran Spinner Rajwinder Singh Aims for First Division Title with India Pistons

It is not easy for a player from the north to come down to Chennai and play league cricket when you are no longer playing first-class cricket. But Rajwinder Singh, who last played for Punjab in 2016, has been a regular in the TNCA first division league for more than a decade. He has also been a regular in the India Pistons team for more than a decade in the TNCA league.

The left-arm spinner played a vital role in India Pistons beating Alwarpet CC in the eighth round of the senior division league. “I am very happy to contribute to the team’s success,” Rajwinder said.

There is always the pressure on an outstation player to perform as a professional. However, the 35-year-old said, “I work on my process. What your process says is, if you keep bowling in the right areas and doing the same thing again and again, slowly you will get the results. So, that’s my mantra.”