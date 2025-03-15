Veteran Spinner Rajwinder Singh Aims for First Division Title with India Pistons

It is not easy for a player from the north to come down to Chennai and play league cricket when you are no longer playing first-class cricket. But Rajwinder Singh, who last played for Punjab in 2016, has been a regular in the TNCA first division league for more than a decade. He has also been a regular in the India Pistons team for more than a decade in the TNCA league.
The left-arm spinner played a vital role in India Pistons beating Alwarpet CC in the eighth round of the senior division league. “I am very happy to contribute to the team’s success,” Rajwinder said.
There is always the pressure on an outstation player to perform as a professional. However, the 35-year-old said, “I work on my process. What your process says is, if you keep bowling in the right areas and doing the same thing again and again, slowly you will get the results. So, that’s my mantra.”
India Pistons has 18 points from eight rounds and are looking to gain some more crucial points in the next rounds. “This season has been a little up and down for us so far. But we are playing well at the moment and trying our best to bag crucial points. Let’s see how it goes from here,” he said. “To win a title, we need to build a core team over a period of time and be consistent. Sometimes, our core players leave in between. But India Pistons always picks youngsters and has managed to survive all these in the First Division league. We have always been a good fielding side. Slowly, we are building a core team and hopefully, we will win the First Division title in the coming years,” emphasised Rajwinder.
It has been quite some time since Rajwinder played for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy. But several experienced players are in demand from the North East teams affiliated to the BCCI. “There are many friends of mine who are playing for different states. I am open to play (Ranji) if I get an offer,” he said.
Rajwinder has also been the coach of Punjab Under-19 team and has been helping out several youngsters both men and women. “I do a little bit of personal coaching as well like for India player and RCB Kanika Ahuja, Mannat Kashyap (left arm spinner played for India; playing WPL, Gujarat), Arpan Walia (left arm spinner, Under-19 Punjab), Bhagat Singh (left arm spinner, U-16 Punjab), Shruti Tiwari (all rounder, Under 19. Punjab). Rafan is another left-arm spinner from India Pistons who I am guiding. I do free coaching for women cricketers,” he shared.
According to Rajwinder, Tamil Nadu is in a transition phase and the TNCA First division league is the place where one spots budding talents. “There are a lot of talented youngsters in Chennai — Andre Siddarth, Mohamed, and Ajith Ram. I like Ajith ’s consistency with the ball. Since the last two years, he is one of the highest wicket-takers of the league. His height gives him an advantage as well — he varies the pace well,” signed off Rajwinder.