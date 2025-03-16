Cow attacks woman walking with child; victim hospitalised in Chennai

CHENNAI: A woman sustained injuries following an attack by a stray cow while walking with her daughter in Korattur on Friday. The incident highlights a series of stray cattle attacks across Chennai. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials have impounded the animal. The woman’s daughter escaped uninjured.

Police sources indicate that the incident occurred in Korattur on Friday afternoon. The woman and her daughter were en route to a grocery shop in the vicinity. CCTV footage reveals that as the woman noticed the cow on the road, she proceeded to cross to the opposite side with her daughter. However, the animal advanced and attacked her, forcibly pushing her against a residential wall. Passers-by, including an auto-rickshaw driver, intervened, endeavouring to drive the cow away using sticks and nearby branches. After a brief period, the cow fled. The woman was later rushed to hospital for treatment.

Despite the assault, the woman has declined to press charges; however, police are conducting inquiries to identify the cow’s owner.

Multiple attempts to contact the zonal-level corporation officials and the GCC veterinary officer were unsuccessful.

This incident serves to highlight the persistent issue of stray cattle within Chennai. In January, a 52-year-old woman in Kalattipettai near Kundrathur died after falling from a two-wheeled vehicle when her son applied sudden brakes to avoid a stray cow. A 60-year-old man suffered a fractured leg last October following an attack by a cow in Korukkupet while he went to dump garbage near his residence.