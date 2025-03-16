Musician AR Rahman discharged after hospitalisation for dehydration; family says he is fine

Music composer AR Rahman was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai with dehydration symptoms and has since been discharged, the hospital confirmed on Sunday.

"AR Rahman visited Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, today morning with dehydration symptoms and got discharged with routine checkup," the hospital said in a statement.

Rahman’s son, AR Ameen, confirmed his father is doing well after feeling weak due to dehydration.

"To all our dear fans, family, and well-wishers, I sincerely thank you for your love, prayers, and support. My father felt a bit weak due to dehydration hence we went ahead and did some routine tests, but I'm happy to share that he is doing well now. Your kind words and blessings mean a lot to us. We truly appreciate your concern and continued support. Much love and gratitude to you all!" Ameen wrote on Instagram.

Similarly, Rahman’s manager, Senthil Velan, confirmed the Oscar-winning musician is perfectly fine and test results were normal.

"He (Rahman) has just come back home. He is perfectly fine. He was hospitalised early this morning... The doctors conducted some tests and everything was normal," Velan told PTI.

Earlier, the 58-year-old's sister, AR Reihana, refuted reports that Rahman was hospitalised after he complained of chest pain. "Nothing happened, he had dehydration and gastric problems... He is fine and he will be back again," Reihana told PTI.

On Sunday morning, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said he spoke to the hospital doctors and enquired about Rahman's health. "As soon as I heard the news that Isaipuyal @arrahman had been admitted to hospital due to ill health, I contacted the doctors and inquired about his health! They said he is fine and will be back home soon! Happy!" he wrote on X.

(With inputs from PTI)