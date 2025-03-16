OLA, Uber to set up kiosks at Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus in Chennai

CHENNAI: In the wake of increasing complaints about accessibility to the Kilambakkam bus terminus, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has decided to allow OLA and Uber aggregators to set up kiosks at the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT), Kilambakkam. This decision was made primarily to prevent commuters from crossing GST Road to board share autos and also to provide last-mile connectivity to commuters who don’t wish to travel by MTC buses.
Additionally, Chennai-bound mofussil buses from the northern and central districts that previously operated until Tambaram have been terminating at KCBT for the past 10 days. This led to an increase in travel demand for commuters returning from KCBT.
Official sources from CMDA told TNIE that designated pickup and drop-off points have been identified for cab services at KCBT. Additionally, a parking area accommodating about 25 cars has been allocated for these services. “We have granted permission to the private company managing KCBT to allow OLA and UBER to establish kiosks. Soon, it will become operational,” said an official.
A few months ago, CMDA introduced a prepaid taxi service at KCBT. “The kiosks set up at KCBT will enable commuters to book cabs using OTP, ensuring a hassle-free travel experience,” the official added.
The number of commuters at the bus terminus surged by several hundreds after traffic police redirected KCBT-bound buses, preventing them from running up to Tambaram. These buses now terminate at KCBT after taking a U-turn under the Vandalur flyover.
In addition to TNSTC mofussil buses, police have also restricted private Omni buses from stopping on GST Road to ease congestion.
On weekdays, KCBT sees a daily footfall of about 50,000, which rises to nearly 1 lakh during festivals and auspicious days. Currently, MTC operates 698 services from KCBT, with a total of 4,611 trips either terminating at or passing through the bus terminus.
Regular commuters have expressed concerns about the delay in completing the Kilambakkam railway station which adds to their commuting woes. S Ramachandran from Tambaram said, “The terminus experiences heavy crowds during evening hours from Friday to Sunday and on Pournami days.The return journey from KCBT to Tambaram takes nearly 30 minutes. Unless the congestion is reduced, people will continue crossing GST Road to board share autos. The new railway station should also be opened at the earliest for faster transportation.”