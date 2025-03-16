OLA, Uber to set up kiosks at Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus in Chennai

CHENNAI: In the wake of increasing complaints about accessibility to the Kilambakkam bus terminus, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has decided to allow OLA and Uber aggregators to set up kiosks at the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT), Kilambakkam. This decision was made primarily to prevent commuters from crossing GST Road to board share autos and also to provide last-mile connectivity to commuters who don’t wish to travel by MTC buses.

Additionally, Chennai-bound mofussil buses from the northern and central districts that previously operated until Tambaram have been terminating at KCBT for the past 10 days. This led to an increase in travel demand for commuters returning from KCBT.

Official sources from CMDA told TNIE that designated pickup and drop-off points have been identified for cab services at KCBT. Additionally, a parking area accommodating about 25 cars has been allocated for these services. “We have granted permission to the private company managing KCBT to allow OLA and UBER to establish kiosks. Soon, it will become operational,” said an official.

A few months ago, CMDA introduced a prepaid taxi service at KCBT. “The kiosks set up at KCBT will enable commuters to book cabs using OTP, ensuring a hassle-free travel experience,” the official added.