On a monster hunt

Explaining Monster Hunter Wilds is rather redundant. You have it right there — the name couldn’t have been more clear. You hunt monsters, most of which are in wild forbidden lands. Wilds is the latest game in the series, and the visuals are as spectacular as ever. The series itself has been around for 20 years, so this review is for those of you that have kept yourself shielded from all of it for this long.

One elaborate character creation menu later, the game jumps right into it. An unexplored piece of land with ancient tribes is disturbed by a mysterious earth shattering event. A little child escapes, and is saved by futuristic adventurers. He turns up to his saviours and begs: “You must save my people, you must help me find my village”! You are one of those saviours. A monster hunter. A killer of those disgusting creatures that haunt the lands and eat the food of hardworking people. Destroyers of those evil beasts that rattle the very core of the earth and attempt to break it apart.

While the role of the Monster Hunter is very serious and very important, it is often hard to be solemn while executing your assigned task. Especially if one of the monsters that you have to fight to kill is a “Congalala”: a baboon that shoots noxious fart fumes. Many such creatures exist, and some of these are a little more beautiful, and a bit more smarter and nuanced than others.