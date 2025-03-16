Tides of new music

Beside the rising and falling tides, in a space gleaming with dim yellow lights, four-sided raised verandhas to sit, heights bound by roof tiles, there assembled a coterie of music lovers, to take delight in the new ways of Carnatic music.
In Chennai, the city that is a home to many artforms and art lovers, Spirit of Margazhi debuts its inaugural live concert, walking through the path of classical art and devotion. In the words of the curator, Priya Murali, “Once predominantly attended by senior citizens and retired professionals, sabha kutcheries now draw a vibrant mix of audiences — including young children, passionate youth, and a promising GenNext eager to immerse themselves in the classical arts.”
The evening at Spaces, Besant Nagar, unfolded the enthralling pieces as the vocalist Sandeep Narayan and ensemble took the stage — Lalit Talluri playing the flute, Akshay Yesodharan strumming the notes of guitar, and S Krishna playing ghatam. The concert was a way of paying a tribute to the saint-composers like Tyagraja, the divine compositions of HH Sri Muralidhara Swamiji, bestowing a soulful experience for the rasikas.
The renowned Carnatic musician, Sandeep says, “I just have different formats in which I present Carnatic Music. There may be the very traditional format where we adhere to the time-tested concert structure, and usually these concerts are held in temples or sabhas. However, many feel intimidated or just not interested in attending the very traditional performances.” He wants to revert this idea of classical concerts. “I am just modifying the presentation slightly, with some small twists and modifications in the structure.”
With this vision of presenting plethora of formats, be it unique instrumentation, thematic curation, this live concert was a concoction of traditional and contemporary style, or one can say it was seamless dialogues between the instruments, led by the vocals, where the lyrics, ragas like Hindolam, Sindhu Bhairavi, echoed like melodious ripples across the room.
Sandeep expresses his elating experience with the audience as they sang in chorus. “I was really taken aback and their immediate involvement and energy with which they kept singing along with me.”
The intimate gathering was an interesting mix of old and young melophiles — a toddler expressing her fondness for her favourite melody, teens sychronising talams , and elders swaying with the oscillating ragas were some of the spectacular visuals in the room. Sandeep shares, “It was very cute to receive some song requests from the youngest members of the audience, babies and toddlers between the age of one and four!”
The curator also acknowledges this wave of change, and says, “There is pure joy in seeing a nine-year-old seated in the front row, diligently taking notes on the ragas being presented, or a four-year-old enthusiastically handing the artiste a chit, requesting Nannu Vidachi from the Carnatic repertoire. The future of Carnatic music is not just secure-it is thriving!”