Tides of new music

Beside the rising and falling tides, in a space gleaming with dim yellow lights, four-sided raised verandhas to sit, heights bound by roof tiles, there assembled a coterie of music lovers, to take delight in the new ways of Carnatic music.

In Chennai, the city that is a home to many artforms and art lovers, Spirit of Margazhi debuts its inaugural live concert, walking through the path of classical art and devotion. In the words of the curator, Priya Murali, “Once predominantly attended by senior citizens and retired professionals, sabha kutcheries now draw a vibrant mix of audiences — including young children, passionate youth, and a promising GenNext eager to immerse themselves in the classical arts.”

The evening at Spaces, Besant Nagar, unfolded the enthralling pieces as the vocalist Sandeep Narayan and ensemble took the stage — Lalit Talluri playing the flute, Akshay Yesodharan strumming the notes of guitar, and S Krishna playing ghatam. The concert was a way of paying a tribute to the saint-composers like Tyagraja, the divine compositions of HH Sri Muralidhara Swamiji, bestowing a soulful experience for the rasikas.