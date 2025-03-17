Dogs sent for Animal Birth Control operation ‘vanish’ from pound

CHENNAI: City-based animal activists have raised concerns about the alleged disappearance of dogs sent to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC)’s Kannammapet pound for Animal Birth Control (ABC) surgeries.

According to activists, at least nine dogs appear to have gone missing from the pound in the past three months. On their whereabouts, pound staff said the canines either escaped during transportation or from the facility. M Vani (45) of Iyyappanthangal is yet to come to terms with the disappearance of her community dog, Karuppa, which was sent for ABC on February 24.

The dog catchers allegedly insisted on taking Karuppa, which was inside her home that day. Despite her objections citing she would take the dog to a private hospital for ABC, GCC dog catchers, accompanied by a man claiming to be from local MLA’s office, allegedly put pressure on her to release the dog for surgery.

On March 6, the dog catchers while releasing the other dogs taken along with Karuppa, told Vani that Karuppa was still under treatment. However, after multiple failed attempts to contact the Kannammapet staff, she sought help from Blue Cross on March 10 which informed her that the dog was missing since March 5.

Relocating strays from their territory is illegal under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2001, and is considered a punishable offence.

R Kokila Ramanath (52) and S Jayalakshmi (46) from Ambattur reported that after calling 1913, around 10 dogs were sent for ABC at Kannammapet two months ago, but eight went missing. When corporation staff returned after 15 days to release two dogs, they still remained tight-lipped about the others. When the duo visited the facility, pound staff said the dogs had escaped by jumping out of a first-floor glass window.