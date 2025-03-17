Exploring texts and traditions of a ragam

Surely we must have all observed how nature’s movements are different. The gentle sound of the breeze as it caresses the leaves of a tree may be different from the howling sound of the wind during a cyclone. On the same lines, when it comes to the sounds of the stillness in nature, we would have come across the changing colours and texture of the sky.

Paying attention to these nuances of nature, the Hindustani music constructed the tangible and intangible aspects of the melodic framework, the ragas. The tangible aspects of the raga are technical like the number of notes used and the arrangement of notes in ascending and descending scales. The intangible aspects are the relationship that the notes share with one another and with other ragas giving it a personality and emotion. It also includes certain adherences to traditional practices.

Without much ado, let us listen to what Pandit Chetan Joshi, a noted Hindustani flautist, shares on a few specialities in the melodic framework of Bhairavi. But before that, it is important as rasikas to be informed that Bhairavi’s presence exists in Western, Hindustani as well as Carnatic musical traditions. From a feeling space, Bhairavi has the potential to evoke the sentiments of serenity and compassion, setting the stage for anyone to immediately immerse into its devotional qualities of form to experience true beauty. It also has the capacity to invoke a melancholic side hidden within a rasika. To any listener, Bhairavi as a raga has a tendency to deflect the gaze from outward to inward. Undoubtedly, this raga facilitates self-introspection and personal reflection. Hence, Shyama Shastri used this raga to describe Kamakshi, which we saw in the last edition.