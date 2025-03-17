Saluting the spirit of service

It is important to honour the tireless spirit of service. So, the Rajasthani Association Tamil Nadu, on behalf of the Rajasthani community in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, set their eyes on honouring the unacknowledged leaders for their unnoticed service. Beyond awarding the changemakers, Praveen Kumar Tatia, president of the association said, it was also about “celebrating the two cultures”.

The chief guests for the event were Justice KR Shriram, Chief Justice of the Madras High Court; and S Gurumurthy, editor, the Tamil weekly Tughlaq and the head of the jury. They were adorned with Rajasthani safa (turban) and angavasthram — a gesture to show the flourishing cultural relationships of Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

With 231 nominees, each participant having an inspiring story to share, it was a sea of knowledge for the jury members, opening windows to the ground realities of the countries. The six jury members for the Rajasthani-Tamil Seva Awards included N Ravi, former editor-in-chief, The Hindu; Padma Subrahmanyam, renowned Bharatnatyam dancer; N Sugalchand Jain, industrialist and philanthropist; P Balagurusamy, eminent academician; and Praveen Kumar Tatia.