Saluting the spirit of service

It is important to honour the tireless spirit of service. So, the Rajasthani Association Tamil Nadu, on behalf of the Rajasthani community in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, set their eyes on honouring the unacknowledged leaders for their unnoticed service. Beyond awarding the changemakers, Praveen Kumar Tatia, president of the association said, it was also about “celebrating the two cultures”.
The chief guests for the event were Justice KR Shriram, Chief Justice of the Madras High Court; and S Gurumurthy, editor, the Tamil weekly Tughlaq and the head of the jury. They were adorned with Rajasthani safa (turban) and angavasthram — a gesture to show the flourishing cultural relationships of Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.
With 231 nominees, each participant having an inspiring story to share, it was a sea of knowledge for the jury members, opening windows to the ground realities of the countries. The six jury members for the Rajasthani-Tamil Seva Awards included N Ravi, former editor-in-chief, The Hindu; Padma Subrahmanyam, renowned Bharatnatyam dancer; N Sugalchand Jain, industrialist and philanthropist; P Balagurusamy, eminent academician; and Praveen Kumar Tatia.
Three individuals and an institution were honoured for their contributions to society. Irai Anbu, former chief secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu, whose wisdom and leadership has touched governance, education, and literature in India, was awarded for imparting his knowledge and igniting minds. This visionary, who has mentored several IAS officers, and PhD scholars, said humbly, “If the work is fine in the way you expected it to be done, that itself is an award.” He aims to bring in more projects in Kannagi Nagar and continue driving landmark reforms.
CD Sanath Kumar, founder, Cambridge/ Indus Valley Senior Secondary Schools, has added different dimensions to learning and created a change by inculcating agriculture into the syllabus. He has contributed to the fields of education, healthcare, and rural development. His disability doesn’t define him nor stop him from doing what he envisioned.
M Yoganathan’s story is yet another one that inspires us. His journey began as a bus conductor. By planting more than 30 lakh saplings, he did his bit for nature. He was honoured in PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’, and has received many awards like Pasumai Porali, Real Hero, etc. The ‘Tree Man of India’, said trees have been blessings for him — a saviour during his days of illness, hoping that the coming generations breathe fresh air.
Swami Vivekananda Rural Development Society was honoured for being a catalyst in holistic rural development — venturing into education, healthcare, employment, training, and many more — reaching 1,000 villages in Tamil Nadu. R Krishnan (on behalf of the organisation) was honoured for the unwavering commitment towards empowering rural India. Presented with a trophy, a citation, and `2 lakh prize, all the awardees emphasised that they would use the amount for the society and continue doing their service.
KR Shriram, congratulated the four awardees and said, “Rajasthani-Tamil Seva Awards serve as a tribute to the unsung heroes who have tirelessly worked for the upliftment of the less fortunate, nourishing talent among our youth, and ensuring that the marginalised have a voice.”
Sharing his thoughts on the beauty of diversity in India, Gurumurthy said there is a deep consciousness in the country. It is important that communities do not forget their values. “The commonality is five percent and the diversity is 95 percent. The Rajasthanis are probably the most mobile community of the country,” he chuckled, urging them to keep deepening the bond and connectivity.
Towards the end of the programme, a book ‘Rajasthanis in Tamil Nadu: 100 Years of Legacy’, chronicling years of social service and philanthropy, was also launched, formally unveiled by Gurumurthy.