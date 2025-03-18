Basics of Biophilic Design

Humans share an inherent relationship with nature, and bringing that to spaces is more than just a design trend. Biophilia translates to “the passionate love of life and all that is alive” in ancient Greek. Biophilic design is a holistic approach adapted extensively to promote health and wellness in spaces through natural elements. Interior designers curate spaces using a human-centred approach keeping in mind the physical, mental and emotional needs of the end user. This design style garnered recognition during the pandemic and has stayed since.

While adding plant life is a good start, there are other ways in which Biophilic design elements can make your spaces more effective to this design approach. Human responses to natural processes go much deeper. We respond better to biomorphic patterns and arrangements for example, the Fibonacci sequence that appears in leaf arrangements. This use of patterns and fractals in design is also commonly known as biomicry.