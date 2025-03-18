Basics of Biophilic Design

Humans share an inherent relationship with nature, and bringing that to spaces is more than just a design trend. Biophilia translates to “the passionate love of life and all that is alive” in ancient Greek. Biophilic design is a holistic approach adapted extensively to promote health and wellness in spaces through natural elements. Interior designers curate spaces using a human-centred approach keeping in mind the physical, mental and emotional needs of the end user. This design style garnered recognition during the pandemic and has stayed since.
While adding plant life is a good start, there are other ways in which Biophilic design elements can make your spaces more effective to this design approach. Human responses to natural processes go much deeper. We respond better to biomorphic patterns and arrangements for example, the Fibonacci sequence that appears in leaf arrangements. This use of patterns and fractals in design is also commonly known as biomicry.
The other most effective way to incorporate Biophilia is by enhancing natural light in your spaces. Addition of windows, adding sheer curtains wherever possible to allow the free flow of natural light instantly enhances one’s mood. Creating spaces that naturally or artificially enhance light not only improves productivity, but also keeps us in rhythm with our 24-hour circle. Nature, a most underused medium for the enhancement of wellbeing, is now rapidly changing.
Human bodies and minds appreciate the presence of water tremendously. Noticed how we always feel a sense of calm at the beach or by a river? Time to bring that sensation to our spaces as well. The inclusion of waterbodies indoors or outdoors in our spaces, no matter how big or small, brings a sense of tranquillity. Lowered blood pressure and heart rate, and memory restoration are some of the benefits they bring.
Biophilia can be achieved most effectively by appealing to multiple senses, activating multi-sensory stimuli. Besides seeing, if one is able to smell, hear and feel nature too, the impact is more than marginally different. Birds singing, the smell of fresh flowers, and the sound of water flowing play a vital role in one’s wellbeing.
Though it is believed to maintain stable indoor conditions, especially like the temperature in offices, research shows better performances when there is a constant airflow and variability in temperature. Airflow stimulation has known to keep people awake, naturally increasing focus and outputs.
In spaces where windows can’t be incorporated or added, using natural elements to connect with nature is an option widely used, too. Textures of natural stones, plant corners, and smaller sources of water are all easily doable.
Biophilia can change the way one reacts to everyday things because its impact is deeper than the desire to have aesthetic spaces. Green printing your space to make the plants thrive is a great first move towards a biophilic space. Notice the areas that receive most sunlight and learn everything there is about the plants you chose to parent. Small changes go a long way. Let’s get nature drenching!