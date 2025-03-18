Blazing reeds and beating drums

Some instruments whisper. The nagaswaram doesn’t. With its powerful, resonant sound, this wind instrument isn’t just heard — it commands attention. Whether echoing through temple corridors or setting the stage for grand celebrations, the nagaswaram is the heartbeat of tradition, paired perfectly with the thavil for a rhythm-packed experience.

Chennai’s sabha season may be over, but for rasikas who can’t get enough of the soulful strains of the nagaswaram, The Music Academy has something special in store. From March 21 to 23, the prestigious venue will host the second edition of Nadotsavam, an exclusive three-day nagaswaram festival featuring some of the finest vidwans. With two concerts every evening, this festival promises to be an immersive journey into the world of temple-inspired, deeply traditional yet exhilaratingly dynamic music.

For nagaswaram artist Adyar D Balasubramanian, this year’s edition is particularly special. A veteran with over 25 years of experience and an AIR ‘A’ grade ranking, he has performed at the Academy before — but this time, he is taking centre stage in the main slot on March 23. “I am very happy and proud to announce that my nagaswaram concert will be held from 7 pm to 8.30 pm,” he shares. “The audience can expect a beautiful Ragamalika in Kalpana Swaram, and the rest… you will have to experience in person!”