Blazing reeds and beating drums

Some instruments whisper. The nagaswaram doesn’t. With its powerful, resonant sound, this wind instrument isn’t just heard — it commands attention. Whether echoing through temple corridors or setting the stage for grand celebrations, the nagaswaram is the heartbeat of tradition, paired perfectly with the thavil for a rhythm-packed experience.
Chennai’s sabha season may be over, but for rasikas who can’t get enough of the soulful strains of the nagaswaram, The Music Academy has something special in store. From March 21 to 23, the prestigious venue will host the second edition of Nadotsavam, an exclusive three-day nagaswaram festival featuring some of the finest vidwans. With two concerts every evening, this festival promises to be an immersive journey into the world of temple-inspired, deeply traditional yet exhilaratingly dynamic music.
For nagaswaram artist Adyar D Balasubramanian, this year’s edition is particularly special. A veteran with over 25 years of experience and an AIR ‘A’ grade ranking, he has performed at the Academy before — but this time, he is taking centre stage in the main slot on March 23. “I am very happy and proud to announce that my nagaswaram concert will be held from 7 pm to 8.30 pm,” he shares. “The audience can expect a beautiful Ragamalika in Kalpana Swaram, and the rest… you will have to experience in person!”
Another highlight of the festival is ‘Tamizhum Nathamum’, a thematic performance by Chinnamanur Vijay Karthikeyan and Idumbavanam Prakash Ilayaraja. The duo will present a repertoire of Tamil kirtans, featuring rare gems from composers like Dharmapuram Govindarajan and Ramasamy Sivan. “This concert is a tribute to the rich Tamil musical tradition,” implies Prakash Ilayaraja. They intend on bringing out the depth of these compositions and showcase their beauty through nagaswaram. The festival also brings together a stellar line-up of nagaswaram and thavil artistes, including the Tiruppambaram Brothers, Nenmara Brothers, Mylai Karthikeyan, and Koleri G. Vinoth Kumar, among others. Each evening will showcase a diverse repertoire, from grand mallaris to intricate tanams and sweeping improvisations.
With a fresh line-up of artistes who were not featured last year, Nadotsavam 2025 is shaping up to be a must-attend for Carnatic music lovers. Whether you are a dedicated rasika or simply curious about the powerful, temple-rooted sounds of the nagaswaram, this is your chance to experience its grandeur up close.
The event will happen at the Music Academy from March 21-23 at 5:15 pm and 7:00 pm